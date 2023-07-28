Gov't Again Raises Standard Median Income for 2024 by Record Margin

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has again raised by a record margin the nation's standard median income, which serves as the baseline for the government’s 73 welfare projects.The health and welfare ministry said Friday that it raised the standard median income by six-point-09 percent for four-person households for 2024. The latest increase broke the previous margin high of five-point-47 percent for the current year.The standard median income, introduced in South Korea in 2015, refers to the income of the household that is at the very middle when lining up households by income level.With the latest increase, next year’s standard median income of an average four-person family will stand at some five-point-seven million won compared to this year’s five-point-four million won.The government also marked up the criteria for selection in terms of livelihood benefits from 30 percent of median income to 32 percent, making an upward adjustment in the criteria for the first time in seven years.In addition, the government raised livelihood benefits for four-person households to a maximum of one-point-83 million won from this year’s one-point-62 million won. That’s a record increase of more than 13 percent.With the latest hikes, the government will likely spend an additional two trillion won compared to the previous year.