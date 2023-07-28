KCNA: Kim Jong-un Hosts Visiting Chinese Delegation

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media said that leader Kim Jong-un hosted a visiting Chinese delegation on Friday, a day after the regime held a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice which Pyongyang calls Victory Day.According to the Korean Central News Agency, in the meeting with Li Hongzhong, a Chinese Communist Party politburo member heading the delegation, Kim said the North will forever remember the great achievement and historical contribution of Chinese troops who fought in the Korean War.The regime's leader also expressed gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for sending the delegation and a personal letter.Kim praised the Chinese ruling party and government for astonishing accomplishments achieved in the course of building a modern socialist country and for China's ever-growing international status.The KCNA said the meeting has reaffirmed the two sides' stance to continuously advance cooperation and friendly ties to a higher level in the backdrop of complicated global dynamics.After the meeting, Kim invited the delegates to a banquet attended by top Pyongyang officials including his sister Kim Yo-jong, with KCNA underlining the banquet's amicable atmosphere.