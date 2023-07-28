FM Park Meets Turkish President Erdogan

Photo : YONHAP News

Fo​reign minister Park Jin met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his official visit to the country on Friday.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, in the meeting, Park thanked Turkey for sending some 20-thousand troops to fight in the Korean War and pledged to closely develop strategic partnership relations.Park also assessed that bilateral trade and investment were steadily on the rise and proposed expanding successful cooperation in areas of defense, nuclear power and infrastructure.In response, President Erdogan welcomed investment by South Korean firms and expressed hopes that economic relations advance in a mutually beneficial way.The Turkish leader also urged further facilitating high-level exchanges and invited President Yoon Suk Yeol to visit Turkey in the near future.Minister Park asked for Ankara's support for Seoul's "bold initiative" policy of economic support for North Korea in return for denuclearization.Park also toured the International Defence Industry Fair underway in Turkey as well as meeting with Korean businesspeople to listen to their grievances and suggestions and promise diplomatic assistance.The trip marks the first visit to Turkey by Seoul's top diplomat in eight years.