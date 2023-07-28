Top Office Announces Trilateral Camp David Summit Set for Aug. 18

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office has announced that a trilateral summit of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will take place at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David on August 18.Top office spokesperson Lee Do-woon said Saturday that President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit the U.S. for the three-way summit at the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden.Lee said the three sides are expected to discuss coordination in dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and cooperation on economic security as well as regional and global affairs.It is the first time since he took office that Biden is inviting foreign leaders to Camp David, situated some 100 kilometers northwest of Washington DC. He had conveyed the invitation to Yoon during the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan in May.Lee said the August meeting also marks the first stand alone summit among the three leaders that is not taking place on the margins of a multilateral conference.Seoul believes the Camp David gathering underscores America's commitment to trilateral cooperation and friendship.Lee also noted the location's reputation of providing an ideal condition for long hours of candid talks in a comfortable atmosphere.The last South Korean leader to visit Camp David was former President Lee Myung-bak in 2008.The spokesperson for the top office said the upcoming summit will serve as an important turning point to elevate trilateral cooperation to a new level as the three sides are expected to promote rules-based international order and more actively contribute to security and economic prosperity.