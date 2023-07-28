S. Korean Swimmers Set National Records in Team Events at Aquatics Championships

Photo : KBS News

South Korean swimmers set a national record in the mixed 400(4x100) meters freestyle relay at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.In the preliminary round on Saturday, the quartet of Yang Jae-hoon, Ji Yu-chan, Hur Yeon-kyung and Jeong So-eun finished the race at a record time of three minutes 27-point-99 seconds, one-point-36 seconds faster than the previous record set last year.However the quartet finished 13th out of 43 teams and failed to advance to the finals granted to the top eight.Multiple national records were broken in team events in the ongoing championships, pointing to an overall improved performance by Korean swimmers.In the men's 800(4x200) meters freestyle relay final on Friday, Hwang Sun-woo, Yang Jae-hoon, Kim Woo-min and Lee Ho-joon finished sixth out of eight teams and failed to win a medal but set a combined record time of seven minutes four-point-07 seconds, reducing the previous record they set just ten hours ago by two-point-75 seconds.South Korea was the only Asian country to compete in this final as Japan and China were ruled out in the preliminary stage.