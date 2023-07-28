Menu Content

Senate confirms nomination of special envoy for N. Korean human rights

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. Senate has confirmed the appointment of Julie Turner as a new special envoy for North Korean human rights on Thursday local time. 

According to congressional records, the appointment of Julie Turner was confirmed by a voice vote late Thursday night. 

The approval comes six months after U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Turner as the new special envoy for North Korean human rights, a post that was left vacant for six years.

Robert King was the last person to serve as the special envoy from November 2009 to January 2017. 

According to the White House,  Turner has served more than 16 years in the Office of East Asia and the Pacific, in positions of increasing responsibility, primarily focused on initiatives related to promoting human rights in North Korea, including a tour as special assistant in the Office of the Special Envoy on North Korean Human Rights Issues.

Prior to that, she was director for Southeast Asia at the National Security Council. The White House also noted that she speaks French and Korean.  The special envoy post, which has the rank of ambassador, was first established under the North Korean Human Rights Act that took effect in October 2004.
