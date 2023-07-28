Reuters: Ukrainian Soldiers Seen Using N. Korean Rockets

Photo : YONHAP News

Reuters reports, citing the British Financial Times daily, that Ukrainian soldiers were observed using North Korean rockets which they said were seized by a "friendly" country before being delivered to Russian troops in Ukraine.The North Korean weapons were shown by Ukrainian troops operating Soviet-era BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems near the destroyed eastern city of Bakhmut, according to the Financial Times which also said Ukraine's defense ministry suggested the weapons were captured from the Russians.Reuters said the U.S. has accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia, including alleged shipments by sea, but the regime and Russia deny conducting arms transactions.Washington said last September that Russia was buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to support its invasion of Ukraine. In December it said the North sold weapons and ammunition to the Wagner mercenary group while in March, the U.S. unveiled that Russia was seeking a food for weapons deal with Pyongyang.Reuters noted that North Korean weapons however have not been widely observed on the battlefields in Ukraine.Meanwhile North Korean media said that Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang this week to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, raising speculation the two sides may have discussed an arms deal.Shoigu was seen with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un throughout his visit including during a military parade and a weapons exhibition.