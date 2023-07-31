3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits North Jeolla

Photo : YONHAP News

An earthquake with a magnitude of three-point-five hit northern Jangsu in North Jeolla Province on Saturday evening.The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the quake occurred at 7:07 p.m., 18 kilometers north of Jangsu, with a depth of six kilometers.The government issued text message alerts nationwide immediately after the quake, saying that the quake’s magnitude was estimated at four-point-one.The KMA shortly revised it down to three-point-five after further assessments.The tremor was the third-most powerful quake to strike the Korean Peninsula and waters around it so far this year.Fire authorities said that they received about 40 reports from people who felt the tremor, including 30 from North Jeolla Province.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that as of 6 a.m. Sunday, there were no casualties from the quake, but four reports of damage were identified.Authorities received 52 reports from people who felt the tremor, mostly from North Jeolla Province.