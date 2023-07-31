Menu Content

Politics

S. Korea, US Hold Joint Anti-Submarine Exercises

Written: 2023-07-30 12:52:05Updated: 2023-07-30 16:19:58

Photo : YONHAP News

The Navy said that South Korea and the United States held combined anti-submarine exercises on Saturday, involving a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine, to enhance readiness against possible North Korean submarine infiltrations.

Seoul’s Navy said on Saturday that the exercise took place in waters south of Jeju Island, mobilizing the South's Yulgok Yi I Aegis-equipped destroyer, the Yi Sun-sin submarine and the United States' USS Annapolis submarine.

The USS Annapolis, a Los Angeles-class submarine, entered a naval base on Jeju last Monday.

Los Angeles-class submarines are not classified as a U.S. strategic asset, unlike Ohio-class strategic nuclear submarines and nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines, but they are the mainstay of U.S. nuclear-powered submarines in number.

Saturday's drills focused on training response procedures such as searching, tracking and identifying a simulated North Korean submarine.

The Navy said that the exercise was arranged to strengthen the South Korean and U.S. navies' response capabilities and enhance interoperability to heighten readiness against North Korean submarine infiltrations amid growing threats from North Korea's missile provocations.
