Photo : YONHAP News

The sweltering heat will continue on Sunday, with heat wave warnings issued for most parts of the nation.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), the mercury is forecast to rise to 36 degrees Celsius in Gangneung on Sunday, 35 degrees in Seoul and Daegu, 34 in Gwangju and 32 in Busan.The KMA said that Seoul, Busan and most parts of the nation are expected to have a tropical night as the lowest temperature between Sunday night and Monday morning is likely around 25 degrees Celsius.The sultry heat and tropical nights are expected to continue for the time being.The nation will see clouds at times on Sunday, while strong showers accompanied by lightning and gusts of wind are forecast for the central and southern inland areas.