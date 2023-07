Photo : KBS News

The number of patients suffering heat-related illnesses is sharply rising as the scorching heat continues to grip the nation following the monsoon season.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Sunday, 178 people were reported to have suffered heat-related illnesses from last Wednesday to Friday.While there were only seven and 14 such patients each last Monday and Tuesday, the figures soared to 46 on Wednesday, 62 on Thursday and 70 on Friday.The cumulative patient tally between May 20, when a monitoring system was activated, and July 28 stands at 938 nationwide, including three suspected deaths.Those aged 65 and older accounted for the largest portion of the patients at 26-point-seven percent, followed by those in their 50s at over 20 percent.