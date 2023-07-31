Report: Hyundai, Kia's Combined US Market Share Above 10% in First Half

Photo : KBS News

The combined market share of Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia in the United States market reportedly remained above ten percent in the first half of the year amid the recovery in auto production and demand.According to data by the U.S. magazine Automotive News on Sunday, the combined share of the Korean automakers marked ten-point-six percent in the January-June period, up zero-point-three percentage points from a year earlier.Hyundai accounted for five-point-five percent, including its premium brand Genesis, while Kia took up five-point-one percent.Hyundai and Kia, which saw their combined market share rise to double digits for the first time last year, may keep the level this year as well if the pace continues.General Motors came in first with a market share of 16-point-seven percent, followed by Toyota Motor with 13-point-five percent and Ford Motor with 13 percent. Hyundai and Kia together ranked fourth.