Sweltering Heat, Rain Showers Expected Nationwide on Monday

The country will continue to see sweltering heat on Monday, with heat wave warnings issued for most parts of the nation.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), afternoon highs will stand at 35 degrees Celsius for Daegu, 34 degrees for Seoul and Gwangju, and 33 degrees for Daejeon, or similar to Sunday.The KMA said that for the time being, many parts of the nation are expected to see sweltering heat during the day and tropical nights in the evening with the lowest temperature forecast at around 25 degrees between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m.Rain is expected for most areas nationwide, with the central regions and the northern inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province likely to have strong showers accompanied by lightning and thunder.Five to 60 millimeters of rain are expected in most areas, while up to 80 millimeters of precipitation is expected for the Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwon Province’s inland areas and the northern regions of North Chungcheong Province and North Gyeongsang Province.