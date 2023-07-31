Agriculture, Forestry & Fishery Exports Slip 3.8% in 1st Half of Year

Exports of agriculture, forestry and fishery products were found to have slipped some four percent in the first half of the year.According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation on Monday, such exports amounted to some five-point-nine billion U.S. dollars from January to June, down three-point-eight percent from the same period last year.The decline broke a years-long upward trend in such exports that topped six billion dollars in the first half of last year.The corporation said exports of pollack and tuna plunged 80 percent more than 22 percent, respectively, while outbound shipments of oysters and consumable seaweed saw an increase.Exports of dairy products and fresh food slipped while noodle and beverage shipments saw growth.Exports to the European Union and Britain fell the sharpest by more than 16 percent to 360 million dollars followed by shipments to the U.S., which slipped more than eight percent to 850 million dollars.