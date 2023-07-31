Pres. Yoon's Approval Rating Rebounds after 4 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll finds President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has rebounded after four weeks.Pollster Realmeter said on Monday that among two-thousand-517 adults surveyed nationwide between Monday and Friday of last week, 37-point-three percent assessed that the president was doing a good job, up zero-point-seven percentage points from a week earlier.The president’s approval rating started to rise from the third week of June and peaked at 42 percent in the fifth week before reversing in the first week of July and sliding for three consecutive weeks.Fifty-nine-and-a-half percent of respondents said the president is doing a poor job, down zero-point-four percentage points from a week earlier to mark the first decline in four weeks.The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.Meanwhile, a survey that Realmeter conducted last Thursday and Friday on one-thousand-three adults nationwide found that the ruling People Power Party saw its approval rating slip zero-point-seven percentage points to 36-point-three percent.The main opposition Democratic Party, meanwhile, saw its approval rating climb zero-point-one percentage point to 44-point-three percent.This survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.