Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s star badminton player An Se-young grabbed a gold medal at the Daihatsu Japan Open 2023.An, who is number two in the world rankings, beat He Bing Jiao of China 2-0 in the finals of the women’s singles to win her seventh gold medal of the year as she went undefeated in five straight matches from the round of 32 in the HSBC Badminton World Federation World Tour competition.According to the Badminton Korea Association, An stands at 104-thousand-64 points in the world rankings with her latest victory to come within 500 points of Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the top spot.The latest feat comes on the heels of An's second consecutive win at the Korea Open on July 23.Also on Sunday, South Korea’s Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong beat China 2-0 to win the finals of the women’s doubles.