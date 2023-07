Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea lost to Morocco 1-0 in their second straight defeat at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia on Sunday.The national team, headed by coach Colin Bell, failed to score as they lost their second Group H match at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, southern Australia, with Ibtissam Jraidi scoring the match's lone goal in the sixth minute.South Korea had the majority of possession but were unable to convert the advantage into many scoring opportunities.The Taegeuk Ladies’ odds of progressing are nearly insurmountable as the side sits at the bottom of the group on zero points after first losing to Colombia 2-0 in the opening match on Tuesday.South Korea must beat number two-ranked Germany by at least five goals in their final group match on Thursday in Brisbane in order to make it through to the knockout round.