Victim of Japan's Wartime Forced Labor Dies at 93

Kim Jae-rim, a South Korean victim of Japan’s wartime forced labor who filed a damages suit against a Japanese company, died of old age on Sunday at 93 years old.According to a civic group supporting the forced labor victims on Sunday, Kim was mobilized for forced labor at an aircraft manufacturing plant of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in the Japanese city of Nagoya in May 1944 during World War Two, two months after graduating from elementary school in South Jeolla Province.Kim was reportedly deceived into agreeing to work for the Japanese company with a false promise that she could study there.In February 2014, she joined other South Korean plaintiffs in filing a lawsuit against Mitsubishi, one of the most egregious perpetrators of forced labor during the war among Japanese firms.The Gwangju High Court ordered the company to pay Kim 100 million won, or nearly 80-thousand U.S. dollars, in December 2018, but the case is pending in the Supreme Court as the company appealed the ruling.