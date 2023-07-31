Sankei: S. Korea-US-Japan Summit May Address Fake Fukushima News

Photo : YONHAP News

The agenda for a trilateral summit of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan next month may include responding to fake news from China on Tokyo’s plan to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.Japan’s Sankei Shimbun daily said on Monday that the issue could be included in the talks as a China-related subject, noting that Tokyo is enhancing cooperation with Seoul and Washington to respond to false reports originating from Beijing.The paper quoted Japanese foreign ministry press secretary Hikariko Ono as saying in a press conference last week that Japan will respond accordingly to the pervasion of malicious and false information in cooperation with the international community, including South Korea and the U.S.China and Japan engaged in a war of nerves over the issue of the Fukushima discharge during bilateral talks of their top diplomats on July 13 on the sidelines of gatherings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.In the meeting, China criticized the discharge of contaminated water from the site of an industrial nuclear accident into the ocean as unprecedented and said there are no commonly accepted standards.The Chinese government then started blanket radiation checks on Japanese fishery products as part of import restrictions after its General Administration of Customs said in early July that it would monitor the discharge’s impact on food and take necessary measures in a timely manner.