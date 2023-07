Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup is set to depart for Uzbekistan on Monday to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the defense and arms industries.According to the defense ministry, during the four-day trip, Lee plans to pay a courtesy call on Uzbekistan's president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and hold talks with National Security Council Secretary Viktor Makhmudov and defense minister Bakhodir Kurbanov.The two sides will also hold a conference to discuss strategic cooperation in defense and weapons.The trip is the first visit by a South Korean defense chief to Uzbekistan since the country established diplomatic ties with South Korea in January 1992 and with North Korea a month later.Relations between Seoul and Tashkent have reached the level of a special strategic partnership.