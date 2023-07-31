Exports of Passenger Cars Hit Record High in Q2

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports of passenger cars jumped over 40 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to reach a record high.According to data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, automakers shipped passenger cars worth a combined 16-point-62 billion dollars in the April-to-June period, up 46-point-four percent from a year earlier.The figure also marks an increase of seven-point-nine percent from the first quarter when it posted an all-time quarterly record.Passenger car exports are rising on the back of a recovery in demand in North America and the European Union, the improved supply of automotive chips, and growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles.The exports increased for the fifth consecutive quarter since the first quarter of last year, with the number of cars shipped rising over 33 percent on-year to reach 730-thousand in the second quarter.Imports of passenger cars rose by 32-point-nine percent on-year to a record four-point-58 billion dollars in the second quarter.