Arrest Warrant Filed for Ex-Special Counsel in Development Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has re-requested an arrest warrant for former special counsel Park Young-soo for corruption charges related to a high-profile land development scandal.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday filed for the warrant against Park on charges of bribery and violations of the anti-graft law from his time as chair of the board of directors of Woori Bank.The former special counsel is suspected of taking 800 million won, or some 630-thousand U.S. dollars, from private developers in return for providing assistance for their apartment complex project in the Daejang-dong area of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, in 2014.Park and lawyer Yang Jae-sik, his alleged conspirator, are also accused of receiving promises of profits and buildings worth 20 billion won from key figures in the scandal after helping them win the development project in 2014.In addition, Park allegedly received 300 million won to fund his campaign for president of the Korean Bar Association in 2015.The prosecution added the anti-graft violation charge after concluding that Park received one-point-one billion won from an asset firm at the center of the scandal between September 2019 and February 2021 through his daughter, who had worked for the firm.