Rival Parties Clash over Nominee for Chief of Broadcasting Watchdog

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival parties continued to lock horns over the nomination of Lee Dong-kwan as the new chief of the state broadcasting watchdog.Lee, a special adviser for external relations to President Yoon Suk Yeol, was nominated as the new chairman of the Korea Communications Commission on Friday.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) assessed that Lee is the right person to restore fairness in the country’s broadcasting and pursue a future-oriented broadcasting policy, saying that his qualifications can be verified at his confirmation hearing.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP), however, called for the withdrawal of the nomination, expressing concerns that Lee may attempt to control the media while citing allegations that his son bullied a fellow high school student.The PPP said that the opposition party is protesting the nomination in fear of the government’s move to normalize public broadcasting, while refuting the bullying claims by noting that Lee’s son was acquitted by the prosecution and the alleged victim denied that any school violence occurred.The DP warned that the government will destroy itself if it becomes intoxicated with power and stands against the people.