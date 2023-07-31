25th World Scout Jamboree to Kick off Tuesday in S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The World Scout Jamboree will open in South Korea for the first time in 32 years on Tuesday. The event, which is regarded to be the cultural Olympics for teens, will run for 12 days. KBS met with the co-chair of the event’s organizing committee, Korea Scout Association President Kang Tae-sun, to learn about the event.Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The 25th World Scout Jamboree will kick off in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province on Tuesday, 32 years after South Korea hosted the event in Gangwon Province in 1991.In an interview with KBS, Korea Scout Association President Kang Tae-sun, who is co-chairing the event’s organizing committee, introduced the Jamboree as a festival of youths that transcends borders.[Sound bite: Korea Scout Association President Kang Tae-sun (Korean-English)]“The World Scout Jamboree brings together Scout members and masters from around the world to enjoy different cultures through outdoor camping activities. The event is also a festival of youths that transcends countries, people, religion and language. Some 43-thousand-300 people from 158 countries will be taking part in the Jamboree.”Under the theme “Draw Your Dream,” the event will see the participation of scouts aged 14 to 17 who were born between July 22, 2005 and July 31, 2009.[Sound bite: Korea Scout Association President Kang Tae-sun (Korean-English)]“We made all-out efforts to present not only K-pop, K-food and K-culture but also South Korea’s economic growth and tourism to youths around the world. We’ve organized a program in which participants can try Korean food, including tteokbokki, in addition to programs involving mud flats, rock-climbing and water activities in the sea. I believe young Scouts will be able to enjoy the full experience that South Korea can provide.”While highlighting the wide range of activities, Kang stressed that safety is the top priority, citing the around-the-clock operation of a police station, first aid center and hospital to ensure the wellbeing of all Jamboree attendees.The World Scout Jamboree is the world's largest youth camp held every four years, offering a venue for young people from around the world to learn about each other's cultures and build friendships.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.