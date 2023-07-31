Yoon Orders Full Inspection of Apt. Parking Garage Construction

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the government to check all underground parking garages at apartment complexes for faulty construction.According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon, President Yoon issued the order to the land and transport minister on Monday during a meeting at the Yongsan presidential office.The instruction came a day after land minister Won Hee-ryong held a meeting on a public housing safety inspection and announced that a recent review found faulty construction in a number of apartment complexes.In the meeting, the Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) gave a briefing on an inspection of all of its 91 complexes with basement parking garages built using flat slabs which found that 15 had weak or no reinforcing bars, believed to be the cause of an underground parking garage collapse at an apartment complex in Incheon in April.The ministry said that it is inspecting about 100 other apartment complexes being built by private developers as well, and the results and comprehensive measures will be announced next month.