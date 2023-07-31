Trial May See 100 Domestic Workers from Abroad Come to Seoul This Yr.

Photo : YONHAP News

A total of 100 foreigners from countries such as the Philippines could take up positions as domestic workers in households in Seoul as early as this year.The labor ministry unveiled the plan on Monday during a public hearing on a trial of a system to employ domestic workers from overseas in Seoul households for at least six months after they are hired by a state-authorized business providing the service.The foreign workers will earn wages at or above the minimum wage, with those from nations operating a licensing system for domestic labor to be considered first.A total of 16 countries operate a work permit system to send domestic laborers abroad, one being the Philippines, which authorizes domestic workers to go abroad only after receiving certificates earned upon completing six months of job training.The government plans to verify the work experience, age, Korean and English fluency and criminal history prior to entry, after which selected workers will be trained on the Korean language, culture and South Korea's labor law.Working parents, single parents and pregnant women in their 20s, 30s and 40s in South Korea will be eligible for said services.Currently, only Chinese of Korean descent, spouses of a permanent resident in the nation and spouses of Korean nationals who have the proper visa are permitted to be hired as domestic workers.