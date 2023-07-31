Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

At Least 17 Dead amid Searing Heat Wave over Weekend

Written: 2023-07-31 14:52:46Updated: 2023-07-31 15:58:11

At Least 17 Dead amid Searing Heat Wave over Weekend

Photo : KBS News

At least 17 people died from the scorching heat wave over the weekend, including seven seniors in North Gyeongsang Province.

According to fire authorities, all 17 reported high body temperatures when they were found dead, most of whom were elderly people doing field work.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency estimates there were 73 patients with heat-related illnesses as of 4 p.m. Sunday, with six suspected deaths on Saturday alone, as the agency’s monitoring system that was activated on May 20 logged a spike in patients after the monsoon season ended.

People are urged to drink plenty of water regardless of thirst, refrain from outdoor activities during the hottest hours and wear a hat and bright-colored, loose clothing if they must venture out.

Upon detecting early symptoms of heat illness such as dizziness, a headache or nausea, sufferers should immediately stop and move to a cool area to rest.

With stifling temperatures expected through early August, local authorities are drafting emergency countermeasures.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >