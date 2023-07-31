At Least 17 Dead amid Searing Heat Wave over Weekend

Photo : KBS News

At least 17 people died from the scorching heat wave over the weekend, including seven seniors in North Gyeongsang Province.According to fire authorities, all 17 reported high body temperatures when they were found dead, most of whom were elderly people doing field work.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency estimates there were 73 patients with heat-related illnesses as of 4 p.m. Sunday, with six suspected deaths on Saturday alone, as the agency’s monitoring system that was activated on May 20 logged a spike in patients after the monsoon season ended.People are urged to drink plenty of water regardless of thirst, refrain from outdoor activities during the hottest hours and wear a hat and bright-colored, loose clothing if they must venture out.Upon detecting early symptoms of heat illness such as dizziness, a headache or nausea, sufferers should immediately stop and move to a cool area to rest.With stifling temperatures expected through early August, local authorities are drafting emergency countermeasures.