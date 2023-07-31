Menu Content

Politics

Gov't, PPP Seek Increased Penalties for Illegal Content Distribution

Gov't, PPP Seek Increased Penalties for Illegal Content Distribution

The government and the ruling People Power Party are seeking to introduce a punitive compensation system that expands damages by three- to five-fold for content copyright violations.

The two sides held a meeting Monday and discussed ways to clamp down on illegal streaming sites and protect over-the-top(OTT) online content.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, PPP policy chief Park Dae-chul said the two sides decided to actively review the adoption of punitive damages to act as a stern sanction against illegal content distribution and consult with the Supreme Court on raising penalties.

Park said legal revisions will also be sought to increase the effectiveness of such measures while related funding will be secured to establish a comprehensive response system on copyright infringement.

Currently there are two bills tabled in parliament, each calling for three- and five-fold damages from illegal content distributors.

The government and PPP will also review the introduction of a scheme that rewards people who report violators to authorities.
