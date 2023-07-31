Gov't Voices Strong Regret over N. Korea's Latest Military Parade

Photo : KBS News

The government has expressed strong regret over North Korea's military parade held last week to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.In a regular press briefing on Monday, unification ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam said that Seoul condemns the massive armed demonstration following a string of ballistic missile launches in spite of concerns and warnings voiced by South Korea and the international community while the regime neglects its people.Koo said the government expresses strong regret over the North’s adherence to its nuclear development and a confrontational attitude rather than seeking denuclearization and peace on the occasion of the armistice anniversary.The official urged Pyongyang to stop its military provocations and choose the right path for a peaceful, prosperous and nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.Koo assessed that through the event, the North appears to have focused on demonstrating its solidarity with China and Russia as it commemorated what is known in the country as "Victory Day."The parade on Thursday night showcased the latest weaponry, including Hwasong-17 and Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles as well as new unmanned reconnaissance aircraft and strike drones.