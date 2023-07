Domestic Hazardous Chemicals Leak after Silo Explodes at Factory in Incheon

A silo at a chemical factory in the western port city of Incheon exploded on Monday, leaking hazardous chemicals.



Fire authorities said no casualties have been reported, but chemicals stored for later disposal, including chlorine, sodium chlorate and sodium hydroxide, were leaked.



Authorities are currently collecting the leaked chemicals.



Incheon's Seo-gu Office sent an emergency alert message to nearby residents, warning them to stay inside and to avoid driving near the chemical factory.



The fire agency will conduct an investigations to identify the cause of the explosion.