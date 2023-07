Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will take a seven-day summer vacation in a small island located off Geoje Island in the nation's southern coast, starting from this Wednesday.A presidential official on Monday told reporters about the plan, which will take Yoon and his wife to the island of Jeodo, where the presidential retreat of Cheong Hae Dae is located.The island is owned by the Ministry of Defense and managed by the navy.While being on vacation, Yoon is still expected to attend official events, according to his aides. Last year, the president spent his five-day summer vacation in his private residence in the Seocho district of Seoul, after which he carried out a presidential office reshuffle.Yoon recently canceled his vacation plans in the wake of deadly rains across the country.