PM Han Recommends Dismissal of Officials Related to Deadly Flooding

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has recommended the dismissal of senior officials related to the deadly flooding of an underpass in Osong, North Chungcheong Province, which claimed the lives of 14 people.An official from the prime minister's office told KBS on Monday that during a weekly briefing with President Yoon Suk Yeol, the prime minister proposed the dismissal of Lee Sang-Rae, chief of the National Agency for Administrative City Construction(NAACC), a state body responsible for building the administrative city of Sejong.Han will also request the dismissal of the vice governor of administrative affairs of North Chungcheong Province, the vice mayor of Cheongju, the chief of Heungdeok police station, and the acting chief of North Chungcheong fire service headquarters to their supervisors this week.The president has power of dismissal over the NAACC administrator, while each agency has the right for the other officials.The Office for Government Policy Coordination under the prime minister’s office earlier found in an audit that shoddy construction of embankment along the Miho River caused the disaster. The NAACC was in charge of overseeing the construction.