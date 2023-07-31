Land Ministry Releases List of Apt. Complexes with Flat-Plate Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

The land ministry on Monday unveiled the list of 15 public apartment complexes found to have weak or no structural reinforcement in their underground parking garages built with flat slabs.Land minister Won Hee-ryong and Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) CEO Lee Han-jun revealed the list as they announced the results of a probe into flat-plate structure apartment complexes built under contracts with LH.Of the 15 complexes, there are occupants in five located in Paju and Namyangju in Gyeonggi Province as well as Eumseong, Gongju and Asan in the Chungcheong provinces.Residents are currently moving into three complexes, including a new town in South Chungcheong Province, Suseo and Suwon.Won said reinforcing bars within the columns were omitted from the designs for some of the complexes, while for others, the rebar was not installed in accordance with blueprints.The minister pledged swift and thorough supplementary measures to ensure the structural integrity of flat-plate structures, adding that the government will conduct a full inspection of apartments with the floor system built under contracts with private companies.Won, however, said there is little danger to dwelling in the apartments as there are no buildings above the underground parking lots.