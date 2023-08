Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s star badminton player An Se-young has become world number one in women’s singles.According to the Badminton Korea Association on Monday, An overtook Akane Yamaguchi of Japan to claim the top spot in the Badminton World Federation(BWF) rankings for the first time since accruing relevant points in February 2018.An's achievement comes on the heels of her victory in last month's Korea Open and the Daihatsu Japan Open 2023, which ended on Sunday, making her the first South Korean to top the global ranking for women’s singles since Bang Soo-hyun accomplished the feat in 1996.An will now gear up for the 2023 BWF World Championships set to kick off in Copenhagen, Denmark later this month and the Asian Games set to open in Hangzhou, China next month.