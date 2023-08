Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported a trade surplus for the second consecutive month in July after imports saw a sharper decline than exports amid a drop in energy and raw material prices.According to the trade ministry on Tuesday, the country logged a surplus of one-point-63 billion dollars last month after returning to the black for the first time in 16 months in June.Exports in July slipped 16-and-a-half percent on-year to 50-point-three billion dollars, posting a decline for the tenth consecutive month.Shipments of semiconductors, the nation’s key export item, sank 34 percent from a year ago to post negative growth for the 12th straight month.Meanwhile, imports fell 25-point-four percent to 48-point-seven billion dollars.