Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Italy reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation on the multilateral stage in talks on Monday.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry, foreign minister Park Jin held consultations with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, in the Italian capital of Rome.In the meeting, Park expressed South Korea’s intent to cooperate with Group of Seven(G7) countries to deal with pending global issues, with Italy set to host the G7 summit next year.The top diplomats agreed on the need to closely cooperate within multilateral frameworks, such as the United Nations and the Group of 20 meetings.The two sides also agreed to further deepen bilateral ties as they mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, and also discussed cooperation in economic security, space, defense and semiconductors.