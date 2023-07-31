Pres. Yoon Meets with Visiting US Lawmakers

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for cooperation from a group of visiting U.S. lawmakers to ensure that bills pending in the U.S. Congress contribute to joint economic growth.Yoon’s spokesperson, Lee Do-woon, said in a briefing on Monday that the president made the appeal when he met with an eight-member delegation of U.S. lawmakers led by House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Jason Smith.Lee said the president issued the request as he assessed that the active investment and exchanges of South Korean and U.S. businesses are contributing to the restoration of the two nations’ supply chains and boosting the stability of such systems.In response, Smith vowed to support closer joint efforts as allies that can trust one another in an era of various crises, including supply chain restructuring, food insecurity and competition in cutting-edge technologies.According to the top office, South Korea is the first stop in the U.S. lawmakers’ four-nation tour of East Asia.