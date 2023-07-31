State Dept.: US Won't Hesitate to Hit N. Korea, Russia with Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said that the United States will not hesitate to impose sanctions on North Korea and Russia when necessary.Department spokesperson Matthew Miller issued the position on Monday during a regular press briefing when asked about Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu’s recent visit to North Korea and the possibility of the North providing arms to Russia.The spokesperson said that the U.S. has imposed sanctions not only on the North in the past for various activities but on a number of entities and individuals around the world for assisting Russia in its war effort.He said that Washington has never hesitated to impose sanctions on the North Korean government or entities upon detecting violations or actions that merit sanctions, and will not hesitate to do so in future.Regarding the invitation to visit in the autumn extended from regime leader Kim Jong-un to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Miller said that the countries’ long-standing close ties, which have been detrimental to global security, will likely not change as a result of the visit.