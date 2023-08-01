Yoon Demands Priority on Safety over Profit in Construction Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for an end to profit-focused enterprises in the construction industry in the wake of an inspection that found structural deficiencies in the basement parking garages of numerous public apartment complexes.The president made the remark at the start of a Cabinet meeting at the Yongsan presidential office on Tuesday, criticizing the protection of vested interests by what he called “cartels” as the cause of the problems.Stressing that safety is more important than money, President Yoon ordered relevant agencies to swiftly conduct full inspections of all underground parking garages built with flat-plate systems and immediately take necessary measures if safety issues are found.The president’s order was issued after the land ministry announced the results of its probe into 91 flat-plate structure apartment complexes built under contract with Korea Land and Housing Corporation, which found that 15 had weak or no structural reinforcement.Yoon said that the cases revealed faults in all areas from design and construction to supervision, adding that the defective builds had begun before he took office.Emphasizing his government’s opposition to all forms of “cartels,” he called on related ministries to produce measures to rectify wrongful practices in the construction industry and ensure that strict administrative and judicial sanctions are imposed for legal and regulatory violations.