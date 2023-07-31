Prosecutors Re-Seek Warrants for 2 Lawmakers in DP Bribery Scandal

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors are re-seeking warrants for two lawmakers in a cash bribery scandal surrounding the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) 2021 leadership election.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday requested pre-trial detention warrants for DP-turned-independent lawmakers Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man on charges of violating the political parties law.Youn is accused of involvement in the distribution of cash envelopes totaling some 60 million won, or 45-thousand U.S. dollars, to DP lawmakers to elect Song Young-gil as chair at a party convention. Youn allegedly gave out 20 envelopes, each containing three million won.Lee is accused of receiving ten million won in cash from Kang Rae-gu, a key figure in the case, in March 2021 and distributing it among Song's campaign officials, along with suspicions that he also received one of the envelopes dispersed by Youn.The warrant request comes about 50 days after the National Assembly voted to reject a request for parliamentary consent to arrest the two lawmakers on June 12.As the Assembly is not in session until August 16, the two lawmakers can now be arrested and a court is likely to decide whether to issue the warrant for the two through hearings.