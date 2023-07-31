Gyeonggi Inspecting Animal Shelters after 2 AI Cases in Cats

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province is conducting an inspection of animal shelters in the region for highly pathogenic avian influenza(AI).The province announced on Tuesday that the inspection is a response to two AI cases confirmed at private cat shelters in Seoul last Tuesday and Saturday.The inspection, which started last Wednesday, will continue through next Tuesday at 65 animal shelters in the province, with dead animals, those showing symptoms or those brought in after June 1 subject to testing.The provincial government notified the 65 animal shelters of the AI case in Seoul and took quarantine and disinfection measures at animal hospitals and facilities handling remains with epidemiological links to the confirmed case.Other than the latest two cases in Seoul, two cats in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province were infected with AI in 2016, but there has not been a transmission from a cat to a human.