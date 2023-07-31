Firms Responsible for River Banks Raided over Underpass Flooding

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are conducting raids at companies that built and supervised a temporary embankment along the Miho River in connection to the deadly flooding of an underpass in Osong, North Chungcheong Province that claimed 14 lives.The seizures began on Tuesday morning at five locations – two construction firms and three supervisory companies – after the government concluded that the flooding occurred after the banks collapsed during heavy rainfall as a result of shoddy work.Prosecutors noted that some officials of the raided firms are currently booked.Earlier, the Office for Government Policy Coordination requested an investigation by the prosecution into 36 individuals, including two officials related to the construction of a temporary embankment and the unauthorized removal of existing banks along the river, which the office said was the cause of the disaster.