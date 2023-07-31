Tax Agency Allows Retailers to Sell Alcohol at Lower Prices

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The government has decided to allow retailers such as restaurants and supermarkets to sell alcohol for less than the supply price in a bid to stabilize consumer prices. Some, however, have expressed concerns that the plan could encourage alcohol consumption.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The National Tax Service(NTS) has informed eleven key alcohol-related organizations that retailers will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages below the purchase price.The Korea Alcohol and Liquor Industry Association and the Korea Wines and Spirits Importers Association were among the businesses that were informed via a letter sent out on Monday.In reaching the decision, the tax agency presented an authoritative interpretation of its rule that prohibits the sale of alcohol for less than the purchase price in a bid to maintain order in transactions.Under this rule, a restaurant that buys a bottle of beer for two thousand won from a retailer of alcoholic beverages must sell a bottle for more than two thousand won.A flexible interpretation of the rule was decided on in a bid to boost price competition among related businesses and to lower the burden of inflation on consumers by paving the way for discounts on alcohol products.The decision comes in line with the government’s plan, disclosed earlier in March, to generate expanded discounts in alcohol products to ease inflationary pressure.The NTS' decision has generated interest in the strategies retailers will employ to sell alcoholic beverages, such as discounts at certain times or package deals with other products.However, concerns have been raised that the latest decision could boost alcohol consumption in the country.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.