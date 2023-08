Photo : YONHAP News

Tropical nights will continue on Tuesday with heat wave warnings issued for most parts of the country.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), daytime highs will climb to 35 degrees Celsius in the capital of Seoul and 36 in Gangneung, Daejeon, Gwangju and Daegu on Wednesday.Morning lows will remain at 27 degrees in Seoul, Gangneung and Jeju Island as the heat persists overnight.Chungcheong provinces and southern regions may see sporadic showers on Wednesday.The KMA expects the sweltering heat to continue for the time being with feels-like temperatures topping 35 degrees.Meanwhile, Typhoon Khanun is passing over waters southeast of Okinawa, Japan and is expected to veer northeastward by Friday, but its trajectory remains largely fluid.