Photo : YONHAP News

The government has raised the heatwave alert to the highest level in its four-tier scale.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters made the decision on Tuesday amid the sweltering heat across the country.The highest heatwave alert is issued when temperatures are expected to reach over 35 degrees Celsius in more than 40 percent of the country for three days.This marks the first time in four years that the heatwave advisory has been raised to the top notch since 2019.The headquarters instructed related government agencies and local governments to ensure heat-protection measures are properly in place especially for low-income citizens.