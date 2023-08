Photo : YONHAP News

At least ten participants suffered heat-related illnesses on the first day of the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea on Tuesday, amid the sweltering weather.According to the North Jeolla Fire Headquarters, ten Jamboree campers required medical care due to heat exposure between six a.m. and four p.m.Eleven people experienced similar symptoms the previous day, including headache and dizziness, as authorities said that no one had life-threatening conditions.Most of the patients were said to be from overseas, including from Sweden, the U.K, Bangladesh and the U.S.The largest international Scout event is taking place in Saemangeum on the southwestern Korean coast with around 43-thousand Scouts joining from nearly 160 countries. Temperatures in the area reached 34-point-five degrees Celsius Tuesday afternoon.