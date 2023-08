Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will take a seven-day summer vacation starting Wednesday.The president will spend part of the vacation on Jeo Island off the northern tip of Geoje Island near the nation's southern coast, where past presidents have spent their summer holidays at the presidential retreat of Cheong Hae Dae located there.President Yoon will reportedly attend some official events during his vacation, although he will officially be taking a leave.He is expected to plan state affairs for the second half of the year, such as an additional Cabinet reshuffle and special pardons for Liberation Day.Last year, the president spent his five-day summer vacation in his private residence in the Seocho District of Seoul, after which he carried out a presidential office reshuffle.