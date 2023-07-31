FT: US Wants Statement from Seoul, Tokyo to Bolster 3-Way Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States reportedly wants an agreement between South Korea and Japan on an obligation to consult the other in the event of an attack for inclusion in a joint statement during a trilateral summit at Camp David this month.The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that the U.S. is also seeking to include acknowledgement by the two nations that they have “mutual vulnerabilities,” in reference to North Korea and China.It added that the three sides are also discussing the installation of a trilateral leader-level hotline and are likely to unveil other measures at the summit, including strengthening trilateral exercises, cyber security, missile defense and economic security.The report indicates that the U.S. is seeking to enhance security cooperation with South Korea and Japan to bolster deterrence against the threats from North Korea and China in the Indo-Pacific region.The strong desire by the U.S. for trilateral security cooperation has met impediments due to historical disagreements between the two East Asian countries as well as public opposition in South Korea to security cooperation with Japan.However, the Biden administration has actively pursued strengthened security cooperation among the three countries on the back of improved Korea-Japan relations under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.The Financial Times said that the statement would not amount to a formal collective security agreement, but it would be a big step in the rapprochement between Tokyo and Seoul.