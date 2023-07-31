Yoon Asks Belize’s Prime Minister to Back Busan’s Expo Bid in Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Belizean Prime Minister Juan Briceño on Tuesday and asked for support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southern port city of Busan.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written briefing on Tuesday that Yoon and Briceño exchanged opinions on ways to develop bilateral relations and strengthen substantial cooperation.The spokesperson said that President Yoon expressed hope for increased bilateral exchanges between the two nations, and Briceño thanked South Korea for providing aid in health care, education and development during the COVID-19 pandemic.The two leaders also agreed to expand trade and investment between their countries and strengthen cooperation in various fields, including agriculture, public peace and security and digital government.Briceño requested technical assistance for his country's plans to digitize its land transaction management system and establish an international electronic identification certificate system.