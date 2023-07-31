Foreign Minister Meets Italian President during Official Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin paid a courtesy call on Italian President Sergio Mattarella during his official visit to Italy on Tuesday.Minister Park expressed appreciation for Italy's dispatch of medical units during the Korean War and said South Korea would closely develop a strategic partnership with Italy as next year marks the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties.In response, President Mattarella proposed that the two nations further strengthen high-level exchanges and bilateral cooperation in conjunction with the anniversary.Park expressed hope that Italy, the chair of the Group of Seven next year, will show leadership on global issues, stressing the need for a firm and united response from the international community to North Korea's continued provocations and asking for Italy's unwavering support.President Mattarella said that the Yoon Suk Yeol government's "bold initiative" toward the complete denuclearization of the North is a very insightful policy and urged the regime to accept it.